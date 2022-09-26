Ex-Watford player issues verdict on Rob Edwards sacking

Former Watford striker Chris Iwelumo has been left baffled by the club’s decision to part company with head coach Rob Edwards after just 10 matches in charge.

The Hornets had head-hunted the 39-year-old from League Two champions Forest Green Rovers, with Edwards’ attacking style at The New Lawn gaining him admirers as his club at the time were promoted to the third tier of English football in his debut season as a boss.

It hadn’t been plain-sailing for Edwards since his appointment at Vicarage Road, with a failure to land a right wing-back this summer leaving his squad particularly unbalanced.

After 10 matches, the Hertfordshire outfit sat in 10th position with just two losses to their name, but only three wins at the same time.

With a powerful squad at his disposal, Edwards was clearly expected to be doing better in the eyes of the Watford hierarchy, and despite it looking like he was set to get more control of first-team affairs due to the expected departure of sporting director Cristiano Giaretta, owner Gino Pozzo has u-turned and sacked Edwards, keeping Giaretta in the process.

Iwelumo played 45 times in the league for Watford, scoring four times, and is disappointed at the club for not sticking by the young coach.

“I will have to say that I’m very disappointed,” Iwelumo told Sky Sports.

“I know Rob Edwards very well – a young, intelligent and exciting manager coming through that has excellent coaching ability and fantastic man-management.

“And when you look at the appointment of Slaven Bilic (as Edwards’ replacement) as well, a man who obviously got West Brom out of the league and has that experience, that’s very understandable, but Watford have to have a look at their own recruitment process.

“They appoint a manager, he ticks all the boxes, they bring him in, they say that they are going to support this manager through thick and thin and again after 10 matches – I can’t get my head around it.

“You want stability there, the fans want it, they want to have a manager who is going to bring entertaining football, put points on the board – 10 games in, three wins, five draws and two defeats, it’s not nice reading but give the manager time.

“The squad has quality, they should be up there competing but they just need to turn a couple of those draws into wins and they’ll be right up there.

“So, I’m not surprised they’ve pulled the trigger as early as this and I’m sure Rob Edwards won’t be surprised, he knows it’s always a gamble going into a club like Watford as Bilic will know as well, if he goes through a sticky turn then they’ll probably pull the trigger again and that’s just the Watford that we’ve known – 17 managers (since 2012), it’s nowhere near good enough for the fans as well.”

The Verdict

Edwards would have known the risk when swapping The New Lawn for Vicarage Road, and he’s felt the full force of the Pozzo Family’s wrath.

Even though it comes as no surprise considering Watford’s track record, 10 games is surely not enough time for Edwards to stamp his philosophy on the whole squad, especially when there has been a few games that Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro have been missing from.

There is a lot of big names in the Watford dressing room though and it may be that Edwards is not seen to get the best out of them, both on the pitch and off it.

Bilic is a name that will command respect due to his experience in world football and even though he may deliver results eventually, the decision to let Edwards go is one that will sting Watford fans for a while.