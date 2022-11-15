Ex-Watford manager emerges as new front-runner for Luton Town vacancy

Former Watford head coach Rob Edwards is now the front-runner to replace Nathan Jones as Luton Town‘s new boss, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that the 39-year-old was handed an interview by the hierarchy at Kenilworth Road on Monday, and he made that much of an impression that he is now the favoured candidate to be appointed.

A number of names have been linked to the post, including Neil Critchley, Jon Brady and Mark Bonner, but it now appears that it could be Edwards’ for the taking.

Edwards has been out of work since being sacked by Watford in September, having been given just 10 league matches in charge following his move from League Two winners Forest Green Rovers in the summer.

Watford owner Gino Pozzo was expected to grant Edwards time to improve performances and results but he ended up firing the former Wales international instead of sporting director Cristiano Giaretta.

It looks set to be a quick return to football though for Edwards if terms can be agreed, and if that happens, then he would welcome Watford to Kenilworth Road on April 1, 2023.

The Verdict

Even though he has Watford allegiances – albeit very brief ones – Edwards could actually be the perfect fit for Luton Town.

With the system Nathan Jones regularly used being a 3-5-2, that is one that Edwards has very much stuck to in his career so far, so he could come in and not have to change much at all.

He is still very early into his managerial career as well, and everyone knows he was harshly treated at Vicarage Road, therefore he has a point to prove.

Edwards has been one of the ideal candidates from the very start, and now it looks like the Hatters could be closing in on his signature.