Ex-Watford boss aims subtle swipe at club as Hornets’ managerial policy in questioned

Nigel Pearson has said that Watford risk creating an unhealthy culture if they continue to chop and change head coaches.

The Hornets have developed something of a reputation for their lack of patience when it comes to managers in the hot seat after sacking three managers last term and one already this time around.

Of course Pearson was one of the Watford bosses to be axed last term as the club suffered relegation to the Championship – a league that the club are currently facing an uphill battle to bounce back from.

But discussing the club following the 0-0 draw with Coventry City, Pearson said that they must be mindful of the image they’re portraying in the football world.

Speaking during his appearance on EFL On Quest, Pearson said: “I think Watford would benefit greatly from the head coach having time to go through a difficult patch.

“Otherwise all you do is create a culture in which all you do is expect a change at every bad spell, and that’s not healthy.”

Pearson was then quizzed on his own dismissal as Hornets boss but said that it was important not to hold a grudge.

He said: “I don’t think it’s healthy to hold a grudge, I enjoyed my time at Watford, for the most part, and knew the type of environment I was going into.” he said.

“I wish them all the best and it’s important they have a strong season to give them a chance of bouncing back.”

The verdict

Watford’s business model is no surprise to fans in football anymore.

The club chop and change managers at the drop of a hat and barring relegation last term it’s hard to argue that they’ve enjoyed relative success with it.

It might not be the most fan-friendly approach, but while the Pozzo family are in charge it seems unlikely to change.