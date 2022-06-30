Ex-Tottenham player seals switch to London-based EFL side

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur player Anthony Georgiou.

Georgiou came through the ranks at Spurs having joined the club aged 13 and made his senior debut for the club in the Champions League against Cypriot side APOEL.

The 25-year-old departed the club permanently last summer following loan spells with Levante, Bolton Wanderers, and Ipswich Town.

Now, though, after a brief spell in Cyprus, he is set to return to England and the EFL.

“I’m buzzing.” Georgiou told Orient club media.

“I’ve been on trial here for a while, but I’ve wanted to sign a permanent deal from the start.”

“It’s a great set of lads. The new gaffer has come in and done a really good job. His style suits the players, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Leyton Orient players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Josh Koroma Sheffield United Huddersfield Town

“The trial I had here was really enjoyable, the sessions were great, and I felt like I was learning something. I really enjoyed coming in to work every day, and I’m looking forward to continuing my improvement.”

Leyton Orient get their 2022/23 campaign underway with a home tie against Grimsby Town on July 30th.

The Verdict

This is an interesting signing for Leyton Orient.

Having been on trial with the club and earned a deal, Georgiou clearly impressed and that isn’t a surprise given his background and experience.

Back in England, he will now be hoping he can impress and begin to climb up the EFL pyramid once again.

That starts with Leyton Orient next season and helping Richie Wellens’ side improve on their 13th place finish last season.