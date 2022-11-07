Ex-Swansea City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough player announces significant decision

Wales international defender Neil Taylor has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Taylor released a statement on social media on Monday afternoon to confirm his decision, leaving behind a career that spanned 15 years.

Despite spending much of his youth in Manchester City’s academy, it was at Wrexham where Taylor started to make his name, making his professional debut in 2007 at the age of 18 and he made 87 appearances for the Red Dragons.

Taylor then spent much of his career in South Wales with -championship/swansea-city/, signing for them in 2010 and staying there for six-and-a-half years, playing 179 matches in all competitions – most of which came in the Premier League.

Quiz: Which British club did Swansea City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 ANDRE AYEW CRYSTAL PALACE WEST HAM

The left-back did drop back into the Championship though in 2017 when signing for Aston Villa, but he was again part of a side that won promotion to the top flight when Villa made it back to the Premier League in 2019.

The last club Taylor plied his trade for was Middlesbrough when he was picked up on a short-term deal in November 2021 by Chris Wilder, with the final appearance of his career coming in a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in April earlier this year.

Having not found a new club over the summer month and in the first-half of the 2022-23 campaign, Taylor has now hung up his boots, saying in his statement: “My professional career is over. Loved it. Onwards and upwards!!

“My mum said to me when I was 7 years old, if you ever want to stop you can, but if you’re in.. you’re all in, and I was!!

“But I no longer am. I’ve enjoyed my career immensely, playing from the National League all the way up to the Premier League and to the dizzy heights with my beloved Wales.

“I feel like I’ve rinsed out every ounce of ability (or lack of) that I had through hard work, determination & sacrifice.

“Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Wales and Team GB.

“Managers, Staff, Players, Fans, New Era, the people who I now call friends and most importantly my whole family, without whom we all know, it isn’t possible.

“To my family and next career steps…I’m all in!!”

The Verdict

Taylor had a very solid career at Premier League, Championship and international level, accomplishing many things along the way.

But he must feel as though he has lost that much-needed step recently as 33 is quite a young age to hang up the boots relatively speaking.

Taylor never did anything flashy on the pitch, but what he did deliver was intensity and determination, which is why he was a part of two successful sides on a regular basis.

He could have perhaps easily gotten into a lower Championship side or a top League One outfit, but Taylor is bowing out on his own terms and that is as good as you can get.