Highlights West Brom striker Josh Maja's return from injury could be like a new signing for the club.

Maja has top-flight experience in England and France, showing his goal-scoring prowess.

The Nigerian has impressed fans with his skills, and West Brom hopes to see his talent shine.

Striker Josh Maja has barely featured in his first season for West Bromwich Albion since signing from French club Bordeaux due to injury issues, but his imminent return could make him feel like a new signing at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion signed South London-born striker Josh Maja as a free agent in the summer on a three-year contract after turning down a contract extension with French second-tier club Girondins de Bordeaux, according to the BBC.

The striker made his competitive debut for West Brom in their first league victory of the season. He played 12 minutes as a substitute in a 3-2 victory over Swansea City at the Hawthorns.

Maja appeared in the next four Championship fixtures for the Baggies but suffered an ankle injury which put him out for the next ten league fixtures. Three games into his return, he scored his first goal for the club with a late equaliser against Leicester City.

The Nigerian international was awarded a start for his performance in the previous game but lasted just 36 minutes against former club Sunderland before being forced off with another ankle injury sustained from a Dan Ballard tackle.

The 25-year-old missed the next 21 games but has since made his return to the bench and played a few minutes in two of the Baggies' last three games.

With West Brom looking likely to make the play-offs, Maja's return could not have come at a better time.

He could get the opportunity to become a hero for the West Midlands club and help guide them to the Premier League.

Josh Maja has top-flight experience in England and France

Josh Maja has a wealth of top-level football experience. He has made 15 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals, and 47 French Ligue 1 appearances, scoring nine goals.

It was in his last season with Bordeaux in French Ligue 2 that the striker scored the most goals of any season in his career to date and finished as the league's fourth top scorer. He scored 16 goals and had six assists in 38 appearances.

Josh Maja's Ligue 2 Statistics 2022/23 (From Sofascore) Matches Played 37 Minutes Per Game 76 Average Rating 7.08 Goals 16 Assists 6

The 25-year-old even has international football experience. He made his Nigeria debut in a 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine in September 2019, after coming off the bench for Napoli's title-winning striker Victor Osimhen.

Maja was a TV star at Sunderland

Josh Maja's transfer away from Sunderland was central to an episode of the infamous Netflix documentary series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die'.

It displayed the forward turning down a new contract offer from his first professional club, before moving on to Bordeaux in January 2019 where he went on to achieve great success.

Josh Maja has impressed many fans across England and France with his goal-scoring exploits and West Brom are yet to see the best of their talented Nigerian striker.

A return from injury and a full pre-season recovery will be vital for Maja and his return to first-team football will make him feel like a new summer signing at the Hawthorns.