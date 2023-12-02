Highlights Former player Danny Collins criticizes Sunderland for relying too heavily on top goal scorer Jack Clarke.

Collins believes that other players need to contribute more in attack for consistent results.

Sunderland's lack of goals is a serious issue, leading to a drop in form compared to the previous season.

Former Sunderland player Danny Collins has criticised the club for being overly reliant on Jack Clarke this season.

Clarke is the team’s top goal scorer this season, with a tally of nine from 18 appearances in the Championship.

However, the winger went all of November without finding the back of the net, with the Black Cats’ form suffering a dip as a consequence.

The next best goal scorer in Tony Mowbray’s squad is Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham, who have bagged three each in the league.

A lack of goals is proving a serious issue, which the veteran coach reflected on following the team’s 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light last Wednesday.

What has Danny Collins said about Jack Clarke?

Collins believes that Clarke is the team’s main focal point and the player that is most likely to do something dangerous in the final third.

However, he has claimed that Mowbray’s side relies on him too heavily and that other players need to start contributing more in attack if Sunderland are to get consistent results.

“[Clarke] is the main man for us”, said Collins, via Sunderland’s YouTube channel.

“I think we do rely on him a little bit too much at times; you see the amount of ball we give him onto the touch line.

“Credit to him, he keeps on going.

“He looked a little bit frustrated [on Wednesday], but we cannot keep relying on Jack; other lads have to take the weight off him in that final third and start doing a little bit more as well.”

Clarke has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light in recent months, but has remained with the team in their bid to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland have reportedly placed a price tag on the 22-year-old worth in excess of £20 million amid interest from Burnley and Brentford.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

The Wearside outfit is currently 11th in the Championship table following their 2-1 loss to the Terriers midweek.

The gap to the play-off places is four points ahead of the busy December schedule, which sees Sunderland play eight games between now and the new year.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the previous campaign, so will be looking to repeat the feat again this year.

Next up for Mowbray’s side is a clash away to an out of form Millwall side that has lost three of their last four league games.

The teams meet on Saturday afternoon.

Do Sunderland rely too much on Jack Clarke?

It is clear that Sunderland have an issue with goals at the minute, with the team’s forwards struggling to find the back of the net.

Clarke’s nine goals have been crucial, as there isn’t anyone else in the squad that’s contributed nearly as much in the final third as he has.

Last year he was the side’s third top scorer, with Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart both hitting more than 10 goals.

A failure to replace their impact on the team has been a big reason for a drop off in form compared to the previous season.