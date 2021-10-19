Ex-Sunderland player makes claim over Lee Johnson’s summer decision on player amid recent performances

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott has suggested that Aiden O’Brien’s recent performances have shown Lee Johnson why it would have been a mistake to allow him to leave in the summer window

O’Brien has had to bide his time this season to force his way into Johnson’s plans for their strongest line-up in League One.

The forward had managed to score a hat-trick in the Black Cats’ win against Blackpool in the League Cup in August, but that did not stop him nearly leaving the Stadium of Light.

On transfer deadline day O’Brien came very close to making a loan move to Doncaster Rovers, only for the deal to fall through at the last moment.

The 28-year-old has now come right back into the fold for Sunderland in the last few weeks with him having started each of the Black Cats’ last three League One matches.

That comes amid injury issues to the likes of Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, Nathan Broadhead and Leon Dajaku.

O’Brien managed to grab his first league goal of the season for Sunderland in their 2-1 win against Gillingham on Saturday and that shows that he still has a lot to offer for Johnson’s side.

Writing in his latest column for the Sunderland Echo, Elliott heaped praise on O’Brien for his character this season so far and suggested that it would have been a mistake to allow him to leave the club in the summer.

He wrote: “He has been the ultimate professional this season and I think huge credit should be given to the big attacker.

“He has struggled for game time – especially in the league – but has always kept himself in good condition and ready to compete when called upon.

“O’Brien seems like a big character in the group also.

“It’s so important to have good personalities in the dressing room in promotion seasons. I feel like he has shown the manager that it would have been a mistake to let him go in the transfer window.

“He has improved his all-round game and understands what the manager wants from him when he is in the team.

“He was a bit like Marmite last season but I think the supporters have taken to him too and he is becoming a bit of a cult hero.

“There’s no doubt he will be an important player over the coming months and someone who’s experience will be invaluable when the games are coming thick and fast.”

The verdict

You would have to say that Elliott is spot on here because O’Brien could easily have downed tools and not worked as hard as he has done to keep himself ready for when Sunderland have needed him this season in the last few weeks.

O’Brien has more than shown his worth in the last three games and there is an argument that he might even deserve to keep his place in the side when some of the injured players return to action in the next couple of matches.

The 28-year-old will score goals if Sunderland give him chances and he is also someone that can play in different positions in the final third.

If Sunderland had allowed him to leave in the summer then they would have been really stuck in the last three games because without his presence in the side they would have been light in numbers.

Therefore, Johnson should make sure that he convinces the forward to remain at the Stadium of Light in January and make sure that he stays part of the squad for the end-of-season run-in.