Ex-Sunderland player believes one factor could help them avoid another play-off heartbreak

Former Sunderland defender Gary Bennett has claimed that going into the play-offs without the favourites tag could help the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship this time around.

The North East club has suffered play-off heartbreak twice since their relegation to League One in 2018 but look set to fall short of automatic promotion again this season.

Sunderland are seventh as things stand but have a game in hand over sixth-place Wycombe and will be hoping to make the most of that to close the gap.

Black Cats fans will be hoping that Alex Neil’s play-off experience can help them avoid another heartbreak but, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Bennett – who made more than 350 appearances for the club – has indicated what else could play into their hands.

He said: “This squad is obviously different to the squads we’ve had before and is not the same squad which has been beaten in the last few play-offs.

“There are a lot more younger players in this squad.

“In the last few play-offs we have been going in as favourites, but I think that has been taken a little bit away from us now. Hopefully, we can get in there quietly and get on with the job.

“Saying that, you look at the last two or three occasions when we’ve been there or thereabouts, you can’t say we’ve not had the squad because we’ve had a stronger squad than most teams in the division.

“You look at our squad at the present moment and would say on paper we have the best squad in the league, but you don’t win games on paper.

“Teams are not going to lie down for us and are going to make it difficult for us and we’ve seen that.”

Neil’s side take on fellow play-off hopefuls Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The Verdict

Bennett has got a point here. Sunderland have headed into the play-offs as favourites in previous years and that has only increased the pressure on them.

There will still be expectation this time around but not as much, particularly with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday also set to be involved.

That may help Neil’s side have success but ultimately it may just come down to momentum.

Blackpool showed last term that if you can build up a head of steam in the run-in, it can do wonders for you when you reach the play-offs and Sunderland will be hoping to do the same.