Ex-Sunderland man points out the key area that could hinder promotion prospects

Former Sunderland midfielder Kieron Brady believes that Sunderland could miss out on promotion if they don’t find a way to score from open play sooner rather than later.

Brady watched on as Sunderland lost on the road yet again to league leaders Coventry City courtesy of a goal inside the first two minutes from Matty Godden. But having just two shots on target inside 90 minutes, the Black Cat’s fired yet another blank in front of goal.

Speaking to the Sunderland AFC Podcast on BBC Newcastle, Brady said: “I think they’ve got a reasonable chance [of getting promoted].”

When asked about the problems that Sunderland could face between now and the end of the season, Brady continued: “I was impressed with the way they responded mentally to going a goal down at such an early stage but certainly as the game went on, I think what became evident is the relatively long-standing problem that they’re going to struggle with goals from open play.

“There’s a distinct lack of quality in the final third. So as much as they were successful at stifling what Coventry had to offer from an offensive perspective, I think Coventry may have been reasonably content going ahead in the early stages. They could be confident that they were going to get something from the game.

“It’s very, very unrealistic to expect Sunderland to come back and win the match from that position.”

Sunderland find themselves in fifth place in Sky Bet League One and are just four points behind Rotherham who occupy the final automatic promotion spot. However, the Black Cats are only two points ahead of eighth placed Peterborough United. The Posh and Oxford United below them have no difficulties with finding the net from open play with the former already scoring on 66 occasions this season.

The Verdict

Brady has a point. Sunderland’s offensive performance on Sunday was poor and for a squad that boasts the quality that they have, the supporters must be worried. They are a massive club for this division and over the last two years they have assembled a squad that are well and truly good enough to sweep Sky Bet League One aside.

Despite having a host of options up front, the likes of Will Grigg, Charlie Wyke and Kyle Lafferty have all struggled to pop the ball into the net from open play. Sunderland simply should not be relying on corners and free-kicks to win them games in the third tier.

Sunderland’s inability to score from open play could easily cost them between now and the end of the season as they strive to achieve a positive outcome for a season for the first time in what seems forever.