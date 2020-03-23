Ex-Sunderland man makes eye-opening admission involving former Man United boss

Sunderland have had their fair share of managers over the years, with Phil Parkinson being the latest boss in the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

The times of the Black Cats playing their football in the Premier League will feel like a distant memory to the majority of the supporters, with the club now playing in League One.

But a recent update from former Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn is certain to raise a few eyebrows amongst the Sunderland supporters.

Speaking in an interview with Matt Piper’s ‘Positive Vibes’ podcast, Quinn revealed that they once made an audacious move to try and appoint former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal whilst Quinn was working for the club.

“We made an audacious bid to try and lure Louis van Gaal to Sunderland in my time as chairman. I don’t know if anybody knows about it but he did speak to us, his wife spoke to us and he was just in between jobs.

“Everything was looking nice but he kind of got a bigger offer.”

Quinn went on to state that the club did hold talks with the Dutchman, with van Gaal’s wife also speaking to senior officials at Sunderland.

“I was dreaming a little bit but he was really good with us. He spoke to us, his wife spoke to us another time.

“We were just giving him the details of what the project will look like and it was one to one, really good, but unfortunately, he had bigger fish to fry.”

Due to recent events, Sunderland are set to return to action on the 3rd May, when they take on promotion rivals Rotherham United.

Have these players played for both Sunderland and Sheffield United? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Chris Maguire has played for both Sheffield United and Sunderland - true or false? True False

The Verdict:

This certainly was a bold move!

Van Gaal was definitely destined for a move to a bigger club, but you can’t blame Quinn for trying to lure him to the Stadium of Light as their new boss.

It would have been a real coup for the Black Cats if they had reached an agreement with the Dutchman, but I’m not surprised to hear that they didn’t succeed in negotiations with him.

Quinn will be hoping to see his former side win a timely promotion back into the Championship under the guidance of Phil Parkinson this season though, and it’s certainly achievable with Sunderland only being three points off the automatic promotion places.