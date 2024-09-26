New Sunderland signing Ahmed Abdullahi has pointed to Jermain Defoe's time at the club as a key reason why he chose to join the Black Cats.

The Nigerian striker completed a deadline day move to the Stadium of Light from Belgian outfit KAA Gent, but is yet to make his debut for the club as he continues to work his way back to fitness from a groin injury.

The 20-year-old is seen as a player with huge potential despite his lack of senior appearances in Belgium, and he's made it clear that the chance to join Sunderland was one that he jumped at, with Defoe's exploits in a Black Cats shirt during the club's time in the Premier League meaning that Abdullahi liked the club as a youngster, and would watch games from his home in Belgium.

Jermain Defoe a key factor in Ahmed Abdullahi opting for Sunderland

Speaking to Sunderland's media team after his arrival, Abdullahi excited supporters as he made it clear that he was delighted to join a club of the Black Cats' stature, and they have former cult-hero Defoe to thank for that.

When asked how he was finding the early days of his move to Sunderland, Abdullahi said: "Very good. I'm so happy to be here. The fans, the way I see the club now - amazing club. I like the club.

“When I was a child, I watched English football, and I would say at that time Sunderland played first division (Premier League). I was watching. Even at home sometimes, wanting to play PlayStation, I would take Sunderland every time because I used only one striker - Jermain Defoe.

"I was always him, and that is why at that time I liked this club. And when they told me Sunderland want to sign me, I was so happy. I'm so happy to be here.”

If Abdullahi is anywhere near as successful as Defoe was at the Stadium of Light, then Sunderland will have a gem on their hands, but it looks as if supporters will have to wait a little while longer before seeing him in action for the first time.

He said: "Very excited. Eleven weeks is so difficult. It's too long. I can't wait to come back to the pitch.”

It's easy to see why Ahmed Abdullahi was a big fan of Jermain Defoe at Sunderland

Defoe had two spells at Sunderland, but it was his time playing for the Black Cats in the Premier League where he really impressed, and he was a prolific goalscorer at the Stadium of Light between 2015 and 2017.

During his first full season at the club, he scored 18 goals in 34 appearances as he helped them avoid relegation after an impressive run of results towards the end of the season, and despite being relegated the following year, he still impressed in front of goal.

He scored 15 goals, no mean feat for a side that was relegated, and his 37 goals in 93 appearances during his first spell ensured that he was a popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

Jermain Defoe's time at Sunderland - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2014/15 Premier League 19 4 0 2015/16 Premier League 34 18 1 2016/17 Premier League 40 15 2 2021/22 League One 7 0 0

This sort of form makes it easy to see why Abdullahi was a big fan of Defoe, and he'll be hoping to replicate his idol over the next couple of seasons.

If he's able to be anywhere near as prolific as Defoe, then the reported £2.5million that Sunderland have paid for his signature will be an absolute bargain.