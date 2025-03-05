Former Sunderland and Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been confirmed as the new interim head coach of Belgian Challenger Pro League side Lommel SK.

An announcement regarding Johnson landing his next managerial role had been expected, with Lommel confirming the arrival of the ex-Black Cats and Robins gaffer on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since departing Fleetwood Town back in December 2023, having won just six of his 22 games in charge of the Cod Army during his brief stint with the club.

Ex-Sunderland, Bristol City boss Lee Johnson is back in the dugout after landing Lommel SK job

After over a year out of the game, Johnson is back in the world of football management - but only until the end of the season for now, that is.

Belgian second division side Lommel have announced the appointment of the former Sunderland boss as interim manager until the end of the campaign, which concludes on 18 April.

On his new job, Johnson told the club website: "I am extremely happy to become interim head coach of this club and can't wait to get started. This is a talented group of players and together with our technical staff I want to improve our performances as individuals and as a team."

Lommel's sporting director, James McCarron, said: "Lee has had a long career in both England and Scotland. He has worked at major clubs and knows the ropes. We are convinced that a coach of his calibre is exactly what we need now."

Johnson doesn't have an easy task on his hands with Lommel SK

Johnson isn't walking into an ideal situation at Lommel, as he faces a challenge to keep the side in the Belgian second division.

Challenger Pro League standings as of 5 March - per FotMob Club Position Played Wins Draws Defeats Points Lommel 13th 22 5 5 12 20 RFC Seraing 14th 22 3 8 11 17 Genk U23 15th (Final relegation spot) 23 3 5 15 14 Deinze (defunct) 16th 0 0 0 0 0

With just six games to go before the regular season ends and the promotion play-offs begin, Lommel find themselves sitting just six points above Genk U23's in the final relegation spot, after Deinze folded in December having been declared bankrupt.

That means that just one team will be relegated to Belgium's third tier this season, which is at amateur level. To make matters worse, Johnson arrives at the Soeverein Stadion with the club having not won any of their last 12 league games, dating back to a 3-1 win over Club Brugge NXT on 1 November.

With a trip to the league leaders Zulte Waregem for Johnson's first game in charge this weekend, he's going to have to show all of his managerial experience and ability to mastermind a result.

Should the former Sunderland boss be relegated with Lommel this season, then it may well prove difficult for him to find another job at a respectable level in the future.