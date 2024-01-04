Highlights Birmingham City shortlist Tony Mowbray, Paul Heckingbottom, and Jesse March to replace Wayne Rooney as manager.

The club's decision to sack Rooney came after a string of defeats and the fear of relegation.

The new manager must lead the club out of the relegation zone and make a positive impact this season.

Birmingham City have shortlisted their final three managers to replace Wayne Rooney, with Tony Mowbray, Paul Heckingbottom, and Jesse March making the cut, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account.

The Blues are continuing their search for a new manager after announcing the departure of Rooney on Tuesday.

The Birmingham hierarchy took the decision to sack Rooney after the club lost another game in the league, this time a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

That made it nine defeats in 15 games, and the club staring down the barrel of a relegation fight in the second half of the season.

The Blues will be keen to make a swift appointment, but they will want to make sure it is right for the club, and it now seems as though they have nailed down their final three.

Birmingham City name three-man shortlist for managerial role

There have been several names mentioned for the vacancy, most of whom are out of work, but it now seems as though the club has whittled it down to the final shortlist.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blues have shortlisted former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray and ex-Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom. While there is also said to be a willingness for ex-Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, although that is considered a left field appointment.

Nixon adds that Mowbray is willing to come back to the dugout already, despite only leaving Sunderland a few weeks ago. While Heckingbottom hasn’t been out of work for long, as he was sacked by Sheffield United last month.

Furthermore, John Percy of The Telegraph has added, that Mowbray is emerging as a strong contender for the vacancy at Birmingham after holding talks with the club.

While he goes on to add that a manager still under consideration is former Birmingham and most recent Millwall manager Gary Rowett. But Mowbray is considered a good option by the Championship club, given his experience in the league.

Birmingham City’s league position

As expected, Birmingham are not sitting pretty in the Championship, as if they were, they wouldn’t have taken the decision to part ways with Rooney.

The Blues have lost nine of their last 15 games in the league, and that has seen the club go from a top-six contender to a relegation fight.

Birmingham are currently sitting in 20th place in the Championship with 28 points, just six points clear of the final relegation place, which Sheffield Wednesday occupy.

Whoever is appointed Birmingham’s new manager will be tasked with steering the club clear of the relegation zone before they can start looking further up the table.

Birmingham City need to get this next managerial appointment right

Birmingham took a huge risk in sacking John Eustace and replacing him with Rooney, and in the end, it backfired massively.

Now the club’s board finds themselves in a very uncomfortable position, as there’s already question marks over their decision-making.

So, whoever they decide to bring in between these three managers, they need to make sure that they are good enough for this division and have the experience to lead the club away from the trouble they are in now.

It is a big job for whichever manager walks into the door, but if they can get this appointment right, they can still potentially achieve something this season.