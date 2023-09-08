Highlights Fleetwood Town sacked former boss Scott Brown after a slow start to the season, and are now searching for a replacement.

Lee Johnson, formerly of Sunderland and Hibernian, is set to take over the vacancy.

Other names in contention for the position included Dean Holden and Karl Robinson, according to reports.

It is now five days since Fleetwood Town took the decision to sack former boss Scott Brown.

The Celtic legend spent 16 months at the club, but his side having had a slow start to life in League One this season, the Scotsman paid the price with his job.

Fleetwood confirmed the news with a club statement last Sunday, which read: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Head Coach Scott Brown has left the club with immediate effect."

"Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the First Team management.

"Assistant Head Coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.

Fleetwood set to land ex-Sunderland and Hibs boss

With the search ongoing for Brown's replacement, names were cropping up with regards to the vacancy, one of which was former Sunderland and Hibernian boss Lee Johnson earlier today.

Alan Nixon via Patreon, reported this morning that Johnson could land the post, with the 42-year-old firmly on the club's radar.

Later reports this afternoon via Football Insider go much further than this, though, claiming that Johnson is in fact set to be named the club's new boss.

As per their report, Johnson impressed the club in an interview on Thursday and has now been offered the chance to takeover the role.

Were there any other managers being considered for the Fleetwood Town manager role?

According to Alan Nixon, alongside Johnson, there are other names in contention for the Fleetwood Town vacancy.

One of these is Dean Holden. Holden was most recently in charge at Charlton Athletic before he too was relieved of his duties early this season.

Meanwhile, former MK Dons and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is also said to be in the frame, as was current Barrow boss Pete Wild.

Is Lee Johnson be a good appointment for Fleetwood Town?

I have to say, it does feel like Hibernian acted prematurely in getting rid of Lee Johnson so soon into the season.

Their loss could be Fleetwood's gain, though, with the ex-Sunderland and Hibs boss surely making a good candidate to be their next boss.

Having managed nearly 200 games in both the Championship and League One, Johnson is very experienced, but at the same time, is still young and ambitious - the perfect combination.

Johnson also feels like the type of manager that would be in it for a decent period of time, and not just up and jump ship at the first sign of another offer.

If indeed Johnson is hired by Fleetwood, I have to say, this does look a very sensible and exciting appointment for the club.