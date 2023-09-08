Highlights Fleetwood Town sacked former boss Scott Brown after a slow start to the season, and are now searching for a replacement.

Lee Johnson, formerly of Sunderland and Hibernain, is a candidate for the vacancy..

Other names in contention for the position include Dean Holden and Karl Robinson.

It is now five days since Fleetwood Town took the decision to sack former boss Scott Brown.

The Celtic legend spent 16 months at the club, but his side having had a slow start to life in League One this season, the Scotsman paid the price with his job.

Fleetwood confirmed the news with a club statement last Sunday, which read: "Fleetwood Town can confirm Head Coach Scott Brown has left the club with immediate effect."

"Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the First Team management.

"Assistant Head Coach Steven Whittaker will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.

Fleetwood linked with ex-Sunderland and Hibs boss

With the search ongoing, names are cropping up with regards to the vacancy, one of which being former Sunderland and Hibernain boss Lee Johnson.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Johnson could land the post, with the 42-year-old firmly on the club's radar.

Is Lee Johnson currently available?

Fortunately for Fleetwood Town, Lee Johnson is currently available should the Cod Army want to discuss the role with him further.

That is because Johnson was recently relieved of his duties in Scotland.

Johnson was sacked after losing all three of the club's opening league matches this season, which, considering he had been there for 15

Are there any other managers being considered for the Fleetwood Town manager role?

According to Alan Nixon, alongside Johnson, there are other names in contention for the Fleetwood Town vacancy.

One of these is Dean Holden. Holden was most recently in charge at Charlton Athletic before he too was relieved of his duties early this season.

Meanwhile, former MK Dons and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson is also said to be in the frame.

#Would Lee Johnson be a good appointment for Fleetwood Town?

I have to say, it does feel like Hibernian acted prematurely in getting rid of Lee Johnson so soon into the season.

Their loss could be Fleetwood's gain, though, with the ex-Sunderland and Hibs boss surely making a good candidate to be their next boss.

He is experienced in League One having managed in the division previously, but at the same time, is still young and ambitious - the perfect combination.

Johnson also feels like the type of manager that would be in it for a decent period of time, and not just up and jump ship at the first sign of another offer.

This would make a sensible appointment for Fleetwood, but having said that, so would Dean Holden and Karl Robinson, who have also been linked.