Ex-Sunderland ace talks Black Cats’ promotion prospects and makes Rotherham and Wigan claim

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott has suggested that the Black Cats are right in the race for automatic promotion this season but added that they can not afford to slip up too many more times.

Lee Johnson’s side have had to put a lot of work in over the last few weeks to get their automatic promotion places with them having suffered three successive defeats against Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday to put their promotion credentials under scrutiny.

Sunderland have managed to respond well to those three successive losses and they have managed to win three of their last four League One matches. That run of form has seen them keep in touch with the top two sides in the division and they are only two points adrift of both Rotherham United and Wigan Athleitc.

Rotherham and Wigan have both been very consistent in the third tier this season so far and they are showing signs that they are going to be right up there when it comes to the automatic promotion places at the end of the campaign. Those two sides are the ones that the Black Cats currently have in mind in terms if trying to catch them and prevent them from getting away from them.

Writing in his latest column for the Sunderland Echo, Elliott has suggested that both Rotherham and Wigan are going to be very difficult for Sunderland to catch this season, but he added that they are well in the mix if they avoid many more slip-ups.

He wrote: “I have to say though, I don’t think there is much room for many more defeats.

“I know there is a long way to go in League One this season but I think Wigan Athletic and Rotherham are two teams that, if given a bit of a gap at the top, will have the experience, ability and squad depth to sustain high levels from now until the end of the season to keep others at bay.

“It’s all to play for and thankfully Sunderland seem to be playing well again.

“I was slightly worried a few weeks back but confidence seems to be running through the team again.

“I know it’s all about looking after your own results and making sure you perform but I know from experience it’s getting to that stage of the season where you look for your competitors results and hope they have lost or even dropped points.

“It will annoy the players slightly that Rotherham have picked up another three points but on the flip side when they see Wigan had conceded a late equaliser it will make the win against Plymouth more enjoyable and more important.”

The verdict

Elliott is right that the one major issue Sunderland have is their lack of consistency at crucial moments during seasons in the last few years. That is something that they have to avoid this time around if they are to challenge for automatic promotion from League One this term, and they are facing a major task of trying to finish above both Rotherham and Wigan.

Rotherham and Wigan both have very strong squads for League One level and they could be very difficult to pull back if they do get a five-point lead or more in the end-of-season run-in. Therefore, the Black Cats have to be ready to drop as few points as they possibly can so that they prevent any sort of gap from opening up between themselves and the top two.

If Sunderland can keep themselves within touching distance then there is a chance that they will be able to overtake them towards the end of the campaign. There is a lot of pressure on all three clubs to earn promotion, but with the Black Cats there is that little more pressure on them, so it will all be about how well their players deal with that.