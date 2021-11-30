Ex-Sunderland ace issues confident message over Black Cats’ promotion credentials

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott has suggested that he believes the Black Cats can once again be considered serious automatic promotion contenders following their return to form in League One.

Lee Johnson’s side had come under pressure following a run of three successive defeats in League One against Charlton Athletic, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday. Those results saw them drop down the table and put serious doubts over whether they would be able to mount a serious push for automatic promotion this season despite a good start.

The Black Cats have been able to show a positive reaction to those three defeats in the past week or so with them claiming a much-needed 2-0 win against Ipswich Town. Johnson’s side were frustrated and held to a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town in the following game before they edged out Cambridge United on Saturday.

Those results have lifted Sunderland up to 5th place in the table and the Black Cats are now just three points adrift of the top three sides in the league who are all sat on 38 points. Crucially they also have games in hand on the likes of Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Plymouth Argyle.

Writing in his latest column for the Sunderland Echo, Elliott suggested that he feels the Black Cats are now back on track with their form and he is confident that they can now mount a serious automatic promotion push once again.

He wrote: “On another day, Sunderland could have added to their lead but winning was all that mattered.

“After beating Ipswich, a seven point haul is a slight disappointment but looking at the league table, Sunderland are right in the automatic promotion mix.

“With three home league games coming up the team really could be in the driving seat.

“I don’t see why this isn’t a real possibility.

“It will obviously take a bit of work and good use of the squad but whisper it quietly, I’m feeling confident again. Amazing what a week can do in football.”

The verdict

Sunderland needed a good points return from their previous three fixtures to get themselves back up in contention for the automatic promotion spots. The one thing that they could not afford to do was allow a sizeable gap to open up between themselves and the teams above them which is now what has been avoided.

Johnson’s side have a lot of improvements to make in terms of their performance levels if they are going to be able to challenge for promotion this season. However, they have been able to put themselves back in contention and at this point in the campaign that is the most important thing.

The festive period is going to be a potentially season-defining one for the Black Cats, so they needed some momentum heading into that. It will be interesting to see how confident Elliott and Sunderland can be after that period of fixtures and if they are still right up there in a month’s time then there is every chance they could go on to earn promotion.