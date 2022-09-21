Ex-Stoke, Reading and Blackpool man Charlie Adam makes big career decision

With a career that has spanned nearly 20 years in the game, many people will be familiar with the name Charlie Adam.

He’s played across England and Scotland but now, at the age of 36-years-old, he has taken to his Twitter account to announce his retirement from the game.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons back in his native Scotland with Dundee and has racked up 49 league games for the side during his time there. He’s yet to feature this campaign though and has now decided to hang up his boots and step away from the game.

Even with the player well into his thirties, he has still been able to produce the goods over the last two campaigns though. With eight goals and eleven assists from the centre of the field, he has been fairly important to the Scottish side and helped them to get back into the top flight from the Championship.

During his time in England, he also offered plenty. He’ll likely be most fondly remembered by Blackpool fans who saw him hit 16 goals with eight assists in the season that the Seasiders were promoted up to the Premier League via the play-offs. Once in the top flight, he proved he could cut it at the highest level too, coming up with 12 goals and eight assists despite his team dropping back down to the Championship.

He also had a recent stint with Reading where he bagged three goal contributions in eight starts and spent seven seasons with Stoke, playing in over 150 games for the Potters and spending longer with them than any other team over the course of his career.

Fans of all three of those EFL sides then will wish the midfielder well now that he has announced his retirement.

The Verdict

Charlie Adam has had an illustrious career and will be remembered very fondly amongst both EFL teams and some Premier League teams too.

Let’s not forget that he even played for Liverpool in the top flight and he will always be a part of one of the most famous teams in Blackpool history, the side that achieved an unlikely promotion from the Championship. Providing years of service for Stoke too will see plenty of Potters fans wishing him well.

Considering all the experience that he has racked up over the years – and all the games and knowledge he now has – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player go into management. For now, he has announced a move into coaching and he will likely thrive in that position too.

Having wished the former clubs of his well, the supporters of those teams will likely do the same to him.