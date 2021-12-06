Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player reveals whether he thinks the Owls can get promoted

Sheffield Wednesday remain in the hunt for a spot in the top six this campaign – and former player George Boyd has revealed to Yorkshire Live how he feels his old team have what it takes to achieve a leap back into the Championship.

The Owls are currently on the outside looking in, with the side sat in eighth place in the table. A play-off spot is certainly within reach though, with Darren Moore’s men having not lost any of their last five games in League One and a win in their next tie could even lift them to sixth.

With the results they have been getting, they’re certainly in amongst the contenders for a spot in the play-offs – and now former player Boyd has admitted that he feels it is doable too.

The 36-year-old only spent two years with Wednesday and made 40 appearances for the club during his time there before moving onto Peterborough and then seeing out his career with Salford.

However, the former player was today quizzed by Yorkshire Live about his thoughts on the current situation with the Owls – and Boyd believes that they have every chance of sealing a promotion back to the second tier soon.

He said: “I think they have got a good manager [Darren Moore] in there now and some good players. Barry Bannan is not a League One player. They have got a squad that is more than capable of getting back up.

“Hopefully it brings the fans and everyone more together and they get a promotion under their belt.”

The club are certainly flying high and will be eager to prove they have what it takes this year. Judging off their last few fixtures, they can certainly grind out results at this level – and that could be key in achieving a promotion as Boyd says.

The Verdict

George Boyd is right – Sheffield Wednesday have a good squad and a manager well capable of getting them promoted. The Owls have looked bright at times and are certainly among the leading teams in the league.

If they can keep picking up points, then there is no reason why they can’t sneak into the play-offs soon. They’ll just be hoping that they can then stay there come the end of the campaign.