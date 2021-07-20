Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man reveals the Tottenham player who should be considered by Darren Moore

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks that Sheffield Wednesday should be looking at Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, as reported by The Transfer Tavern.

The teenager spent the first half of last season with Millwall but struggled to make a real impact at The Den. He then swapped London for Suffolk, and the Championship for League One, joining Ipswich Town in January.

Parrott netted twice in 13 starts for The Tractor Boys, as the promotion-chasing clubs lacked the goals needed to contend for the play-offs.

Parrott emerged as a highly talented scorer of goals at youth-team level for Spurs, scoring 15 goals in 12 for the club’s U18’s, before netting five times in 12 for the U23’s in Premier League 2.

The Owls, who were relegated from the Championship last season, could be waving goodbye to talisman Josh Windass this summer. The former Rangers striker was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dark season last year, netting nine times and providing a further six assists. Should he depart, then attacking reinforcements will jump to the highest point on Darren Moore’s priority list.

Speaking to The Transfer Tavern about the prospect of bringing Parrott to Hillsborough, Palmer said: “Of course, it’s a name worth considering. These guys that are at Premier League clubs need to go out and play and learn their trade.

“If you can get him out on loan and get him playing, then the lad’s going to get better.”

The verdict

Like any move for a teenage sensation, this would come with risks. Parrott has been unable to replicate his goalscoring tendencies seen in his youth-team days at first-team level as of yet.

However, last year he was playing in the Championship at 18 years old. Now, he is a year wiser and will be playing in the division below, albeit, with a side who have promotion ambitions.

Parrott is clearly a talented individual who has undoubted potential and he could thrive in a side who can constantly provide him with opportunities.

Moore’s youthful recruitment thus far shows that a move for Parrott could be looked at in what remains of this transfer window.

20 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868