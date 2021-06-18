Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player recommends 27-year-old striker as someone Darren Moore should sign

Former Sheffield Wednesday right back Jon Newsome has urged the South Yorkshire side to pursue AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott, in an interview with the Football Transfer Tavern.

27-year-old Pigott scored 20 goals in 45 league appearances for the Dons last season, who finished just four points clear of the third tier relegation zone in 19th place.

Pigott’s goals went a long way in keeping Wimbledon up – and the Owls will be looking for a forward in the transfer market to have a similar sort of impact as they look to win promotion straight back to the Championship.

20 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town. True or false? True False

With Jordan Rhodes leaving on a free transfer to Huddersfield Town and Callum Paterson and Josh Windass as the only big options up top, Darren Moore could look to Pigott as the man to add some attacking firepower into his squad.

The 27-year-old’s deal at Plough Lane is due to expire in the summer and with the striker turning down a new contract to stay with his current side, former Wednesday defender Newsome wants the Owls to pounce before he goes to another side.

In the exclusive with the Transfer Tavern, he said: “If we are able to afford him, then I think he is somebody who would undoubtedly add something to the club if he’s scored goals at that level before.

“He knows what that level is like and he would be one of many that we need to get through the door.”

Pigott has attracted interest from Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Bristol City and Reading in the past amongst other clubs, although it’s currently unknown whether Pigott will stay in League One or make the jump up to the Championship.

The Verdict:

This would be a brilliant signing for Darren Moore with Pigott previously linked with Championship clubs – and would go a long way in helping the Wednesday boss to bolster his attacking department.

Even though the forward has already proved himself at third tier level and feels he could be ready for a move up to the second, Moore could be more likely to guarantee him a starting place at Hillsborough with the prospect of pushing for promotion.

But this potential move is likely to depend on whether Pigott is willing to wait an extra year to reach the Championship or not – and if so – any deal Wednesday strike is likely to include a release clause to offer the forward a way out if the South Yorkshire side remain in their current division.