Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player reacts as Owls seal important player agreement

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Mark Crossley has hailed the Owls’ approach to this summer after the club managed to tie down Dominic Iorfa to a new deal.

It has been a very busy summer period for Darren Moore’s side who have managed to make a lot of positive changes to their squad following their relegation from the Championship.

The Owls have managed to bring in a host of new signings that have already started to make a major impact for them on the field in League One.

That has seen Moore’s side manage to pick up an impressive return of ten points from their first four league fixtures, which has put down a real marker over their ambitions this term.

As well as securing new signings, Sheffield Wednesday had managed to agree a new contract with Josh Windass as well this summer.

However, one player whose long-term future remained in doubt was Iorfa with the defender heading towards the latter part of his deal with the club.

Sheffield Wednesday though confirmed on Monday that they have now managed to tie him down to a new deal that runs until the summer of 2023.

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Crossley heaped praise on Sheffield Wednesday for managing to agree a new deal with Iorfa to continue their promising approach to the summer since their relegation from the Championship.

He said: “It helps that the football club’s got 10 points from four games, so Iorfa is obviously going to look at that and think if we can get automatic promotion, which I’m sure that they’ll all be expecting at Sheffield Wednesday this year, then there’s no reason to leave.

“If you can get the likes of Iorfa signing new deals, Josh Windass has put pen to a new contract, it’s all encouraging stuff coming out of Sheffield Wednesday.”

The verdict

At the start of the summer transfer window, there would have been a lot of fear from Sheffield Wednesday supporters over the long-term direction the club was heading in.

Keeping hold of players like Iorfa and Windass whose contracts were running down seemed to be a very difficult task for the Owls after they had dropped down into the third tier of English football.

However, Moore has been able to identify a number of quality transfer targets and he has had the backing of the club to get most of those over the line.

That has created an environment where the likes of Iorfa and Windass are satisfied enough with the long-term ambition of the club to put pen to paper on new contracts.

Iorfa is set to be a massive part of Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to earn promotion from League One this season and you can see the defender being amongst the best players in the division in his position.

Having the security of him being under contract until 2023 means that even if the Owls did not earn promotion this season, they would still be able to command a high transfer fee for him next summer if other sides come calling.