Ex-Sheffield Wednesday player offers Callum Paterson verdict

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has told Football Fancast that Callum Paterson’s Scotland omission could be for many reasons.

Paterson’s Wednesday side are in deep trouble in the league sitting in 23rd place. The side however may have turned their form around with four points in their last two games.

The 26-year-old is the Owls’ joint top scorer this season, alongside Josh Windass, with six goals this season but the side are still struggling to find the back of the net on a regular occasion.

Paterson appears to have been affected by the poor form of his club and as a result didn’t receive a call up for the Scottish international side for their European Qualifiers.

Speaking with Football Fancast, Palmer said: “You always want to pick players that are bang in form, but you also want to pick players that fit the system you want to play. At international level, I think it’s very difficult.

“You might have a player, I think before the European Championships in 96, Alan Shearer hadn’t scored a goal for England, but he was prolific for his club, so would you not pick Alan Shearer because he’s not scoring for England? Of course you still pick Alan Shearer because he fits the criteria that you want and he’s still been prolific for his club.”

Palmer went on to explain what Paterson must do to make sure he makes his way back into the squad.

“It just depends on the manager, really. He’s [Paterson] just got to keep doing what he’s doing and keep scoring goals. And if you keep scoring goals as a No.9, you’re going to get recognised at some level.”

Paterson will be hoping to add more goals to his season’s tally when he returns back to Sheffield Wednesday action. The striker hasn’t scored since early February and will be looking to put Watford to the sword on Friday.

The Verdict

Despite his side’s poor form Paterson has been one of the shining lights at the Owls this season.

Scotland are a side who now have a number of top-quality talents in their side including the likes of recent call up Che Adams.

Paterson could well earn his spot back in the squad if he starts finding the back of the net on a regular basis.