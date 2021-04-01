Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder makes Chansiri claim regarding Tony Pulis’ sacking

Speaking exclusively to Football Fancast, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer pointed his finger at Dejphon Chansiri for a breakdown in relationship with former boss Tony Pulis.

Pulis was sacked from his role as Wednesday boss in December having won just one of his 10 league games with the Owls.

According to reports from Sky Sports the relationship between Pulis and owner Chansiri became frayed after promises of transfer funds were not kept by the Thai businessman.

After sacking Pulis the owner went on to tell Sky Sports: “”I thought Pulis was the right one but I was totally wrong. I can’t make a mistake this time.”

However, Palmer, who played over 200 games for the Owls, told Football Fancast that Pulis was not the main culprit at the heart of the storm.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Sheffield Wednesday midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself an Owls fan?

1 of 20 In what year did Barry Bannan join Sheffield Wednesday? 2014 2015 2016 2017

“Tony Pulis is a seasoned manager. If anybody could have turned their fortunes around, it would have been Tony and he didn’t last two minutes, and I think that’s because the chairman, reading between the lines, promised him money to spend in the transfer window and there were no funds available.”

Since the departure of Pulis the Thai owner has looked towards former Doncaster boss Darren Moore to keep the club from dropping into League One.

However, since Moore’s arrival the club have won just once and that came in a surprising 2-1 away victory over a Barnsley side who were previously 12 games unbeaten in the league.

As a result, the Owls remain in deep trouble sitting 23rd in the league with just nine games remaining to save their season.

They also face a tricky test when they travel to second place Watford tomorrow, a side that have won 10 of their last 11 games.

The Verdict

The sacking of Pulis at the time seemed a hasty decision. A 10-game stint to try and prove yourself simply isn’t long enough and the quick decision appears to be coming back to bite the Thai owner.

Wednesday face a tough challenge to remain in the league and if relegation to League One does happen we could expect to see the owner make more hasty decisions about members of the club.