Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man signs for famous non-league side

Daniel Pudil, once of Sheffield Wednesday, has agreed a deal to join Hallam FC, the second-oldest football team in the world.

Pudil has experience of playing in the EFL from his days at Sheffield Wednesday, with him experiencing some of the highs and lows the professional game can bring.

He’s a player that has seen a lot, then, but he is going to experience something different this coming season with him dropping down the leagues and signing for Hallam FC, who also play at the world’s oldest football stadium; Sandygate.

Taking to Twitter, they confirmed the news;

Pudil is a Countryman! ✍🏻💙 Hallam have signed the vastly experienced Daniel Pudil who will certainly be known by one side of the city…🦉 Please give @Pupik33 a warm Sandygate welcome! 👋🏻#HallamFC pic.twitter.com/LarZ7iFIsY — Hallam FC (@HallamFC1860) July 24, 2022

Hallam, as the tweet refers to, are based in Sheffield and so Pudil obviously won’t need any time to settle in.

He’ll also provide an incredible amount of experience of football at a level that most of Hallam obviously won’t have played at.

It’s going to be fascinating seeing how he gets on, then, as the season gets underway.