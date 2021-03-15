Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man delivers verdict on key moment in defeat to Norwich City

Michael Gray has rued a poor decision from Josh Windass that could have inspired Sheffield Wednesday to victory at the weekend.

The Owls were 1-0 up through Jordan Rhodes before Teemu Pukki levelled the game for Norwich City.

However Darren Moore’s side had the chance to restore their lead as Windass found himself in a good position and opted to have a shot himself instead of passing the ball to Joey Pelupessy who was arguably in a better position.

That effort went over the bar before Todd Cantwell scored a winner for the Canaries, and according to Gray, it was a moment that could have capped off an encouraging display.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Gray said: “I mean it’s just decisions at the right time, Windass has done really well, chops inside but he must know himself that he can’t get his shot away,” he said on Sky Sports Football’s post-match coverage of the game.

“Pelupessy has made a wonderful run down the left-hand side, it’s a simple ball just to play him in.

“And that makes it 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday and then they have got something to hang onto but it was a completely different game in the second half.

“But Sheffield Wednesday first 45, Darren will be very happy with that.”

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday will be gutted that they couldn’t capitalise on such a chance.

Battling relegation could come down to these fine margins and the fact that the Owls didn’t make the most of this chance against Norwich City could have a huge impact on the season.

There’s plenty of work to do for Darren Moore’s side but with time running out things are getting desperate for the South Yorkshire side.