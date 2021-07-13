Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man close to European transfer move despite Championship interest

Sheffield Wednesday cleared the decks following their relegation to League One in May, and as of right now not many of those that were released have been fixed up with new clubs yet.

The likes of Kadeem Harris, Tom Lees, Keiren Westwood, Adam Reach and others are still free agents, whilst Jordan Rhodes, Matt Penney, Joost van Aken and Osaze Urhoghide have all been snapped up.

Another player who was let go of was Joey Pelupessy, with the Dutch midfielder’s three-and-a-half year spell with the Owls coming to an end after 106 league appearances.

According to Turkish publication Skorer, newly-promoted top flight side Giresunspor are set to confirm the addition of Pelupessy to their ranks, ending his time in England despite the Sheffield Star reporting that Championship clubs were interested in his signature.

The identity of the Championship clubs that were interested are not known but the 27-year-old is now set to continue his career on the continent rather than in Britain.

The Verdict

Pelupessy appeared 39 times in the Championship for Wednesday last season, and considering he would not have been on the wages the likes of Lees, Rhodes, Westwood and others will have been on it’s a surprise that he wasn’t offered a new deal at Hillsborough.

The Owls did already have contracted options though to think about, with Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo providing decent depth along with new signing Dennis Adeniran.

You can imagine that a few lower-end Championship teams were probably looking at Pelupessy as an option – despite dividing opinion amongst Wednesday fans he definitely had his uses – and he could now go on to have a decent career out in Turkey’s Super Lig.