Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man admits club need to emulate Leeds and Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday must try and emulate the success of Leeds United and Sheffield United if they’re to attract the next generation of supporters, according Chris Turner.

The former Owls player and manager was discussing his former club and the current state of flux that they find themselves in.

With Wednesday battling to avoid relegation from the Championship their two biggest rivals are now plying their trade in the Premier League and are reaping the on and off-field benefits that come with playing in the biggest league in world football.

While Turner admits that the Owls are some way off such achievements, he believes that the club must start with making the team more accessible by reducing ticket prices and shirt prices in order to ensure that young fans aren’t tempted away by their local rivals.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Turner said: “The best two teams we’ve seen in the Championship in recent years, and I don’t like saying this, are Sheffield United and Leeds. They’ve been superb.

“They’re two teams that play the same football home and away. They play on the front foot, they go out and attack.

“They have a plan on and off the field, they didn’t quite get there the first season they were challenging, but they went out and did it the next season. That’s what we’ve got to try to emulate… They both went into the Premier League and have done well. “We have a club across the city that are leaving us miles behind on the field, off the field. In ticket prices, commercial prices, club shop prices, strips we sell. “We’re losing a generation of fans. That’s what this guy doesn’t understand.” The verdict It’s a very difficult time for Sheffield Wednesday at the moment. The Owls are clearly facing their own struggles but that’s made ten times worse by the fact that Sheffield United and Leeds United are enjoying life in the top flight. Supporters will be hoping that the club can get themselves back on track as soon as possible otherwise they risk being left behind by their Yorkshire rivals.