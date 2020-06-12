Ex-Sheffield Wednesday figure reveals potential significant headache on Owls’ horizon

Quoted by the Sheffield Star, former Sheffield Wednesday physio Paul Smith has said that there is an increased likelihood of injuries for players in the coming weeks as the football season restarts.

We’ll be at three months without football of any kind in this country when things get back up and running next week and how the players cope is going to be intriguing to watch.

They’re going into a crucial moment of the season without any real conditioning and Smith expects trouble to lie ahead.

He said:

“That’s where this problem lies. It’s three months since our last game and they’re going to have three weeks to prepare for a game against Nottingham Forest. It’s very, very tough.

“For the lads that are out of contract, it’s a difficult time for them. If those lads get injured in this period – and there is obviously an increased risk – and you’re without a club, well, it’s hard for you. I understand players concerns with that because the risk is obviously increased.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to finish the season on a high note but it seems unlikely that they are going to have much to play for in the coming weeks.

Poor form before the break put an end to their promotion challenge in all seriousness, and now it’s up to the players to prove themselves worthy of a spot for 20/21, with a fair few contracts running down at the moment.

Injuries are almost a certainty when things get up and running, though, as clubs are only just getting friendlies in the bank and so who copes best could determine who finishes the strongest in this most barmy of circumstances.