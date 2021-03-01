Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss speaks out as permanent successor is named as manager

Tony Pulis has accepted partial responsibility for his time at Sheffield Wednesday not working out.

The Welshman endured an ill-fated spell at Hillsborough earlier in the season after spending just 10 games in the Owls’ dugout.

Of course his comments come on the day that the Owls have announced his permanent successor in Darren Moore, but in a rare interview about his time at the club Pulis admitted that the situation was difficult to succeed in.

Speaking on the Back Of The Net Podcast, Pulis said: “It was difficult from the start, to be honest.

“We’d booked a holiday and because of the Covid it got cancelled. With the dark nights and everything else coming I thought ‘go on then’. It was one of a few job offers that I’d been given.

“I personally think Sheffield Wednesday is one of the biggest teams outside the Premier League. But it didn’t work out.

“That was my fault as much as it was anybody else’s fault. But I’m one of those people, if I don’t see it the way is right then I can’t do it. That’s just me and the way I am.”

The verdict While Tony Pulis will no doubt have his critics there has to be a degree of sympathy for him. Sheffield Wednesday are clearly in a difficult patch at the moment and it seems that they’re going to struggle regardless of who is in charge of the club. Fans will be hoping that Darren Moore can thrive in the role, but it’s likely that he faces a tough test.