Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom player delivers exciting Saido Berahino prediction

Former Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom star Chris Brunt has insisted that Darren Moore will be able to get the best out of Saido Berahino and that the forward has the talent to tear up League One.

Berahino was a somewhat surprise addition to the Sheffield Wednesday squad on the final of the summer transfer window.

The Owls managed to agree a deal with Belgian side Zulte Waregem for his signature and he has now made a return to English football with a real point to prove.

The 28-year-old has played in English football since his forgettable two-year spell with Stoke City after his big-money move from West Brom in January 2017.

He managed to score just three league goals in over 50 appearances for the Potters and was part of the club when they were relegated to the Championship.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Brunt insisted that Moore will be fully aware of how to unlock the best form from Berahino after working with him at West Brom. He also stated that the 28-year-old has the ability to tear up League One with the Owls this term.

He said: “Mooro knows him really well and I’d imagine that’s a big part of him coming to Wednesday, to work with someone who knows what he’s like as a lad and won’t judge him based on what he’s heard or read elsewhere.

“It’s a fresh start for him with someone who knows him and trusts him. He’s a bit older now, he’s experienced football in a different country. That’s important.

“Darren will look after him really well and football players should be judged on what they do on the pitch. For Saido the focus on his career has been on what’s happened off the pitch rather than on it.

“He never really got going at Stoke and became public enemy number one. There was a price tag having over his head and he took a lot of stick.

“At the time they weren’t performing as a team and were in a bad place as a football club. Wednesday will be one of the strongest teams in League One and will be fighting for promotion. All being well he can be the one to score those goals and get them out of that league.

“Wednesday have got themselves a top, top striker and he could tear that league up, he could score 20 or 25 goals if he gets himself going. At such a big club like Sheffield Wednesday, he’s got all the tools to become an absolute hero.”

The verdict

Bringing in Berahino is a move that could either prove to be a masterstroke or a gamble that does not pay off.

It is not as a high risk a move for the Owls as his transfer to Stoke City was and therefore the forward can arrive with less pressure on his shoulders to immediately hit the ground running.

Brunt was a key player around the West Brom dressing room when Berahino first burst onto the scenes as a promising young forward.

He will therefore have seen Moore working with him at the Hawthorns and improving his game on the training field and therefore he knows that the two work well together.

That is why it is encouraging to see Brunt backing the move to be a real success for both Berahino and Sheffield Wednesday.

He is right that the 28-year-old has the talent to really make a lasting impression at League One level if he can get towards his best form.

Having a player with Berahino’s ability could prove to be vital in getting the Owls back into the Championship, and if his goals can help to take them up then it will have proven to be an amazing piece of business by Moore.