Former Huddersfield Town man Izzy Brown has announced his retirement from football at the age of 26 due to the injury issues he has had over the years.

Izzy Brown confirms retirement

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at West Brom, but he left Albion after a few years in a high-profile move to Chelsea, which was a real blow for the Baggies at the time as they lost one of their most talented youngsters.

Whilst the move to Stamford Bridge gave Brown a chance to move to a top club, he understandably found game time hard to come by with the Blues, so a series of loan moves followed. The player moved to Vitesse initially, before a succession of opportunities in the Football League.

Arguably his most notable spell came with Huddersfield Town, where Brown memorably helped them to promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner. He also turned out for Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Brighton, Leeds and Luton. However, throughout that period, Brown would struggle with injuries that halted his progress.

Another injury issue would strike a few years ago, when Brown joined Preston but didn’t play a game as he ruptured his Achilles.

That seems to have been the final blow for Brown, who took to Twitter this afternoon to confirm his retirement from the game with an emotional message.

“I really don't know where to start, although I always thought I'd have to write this one day, I just didn't think this day would come so soon. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that after a long year of struggling from two Achilles tendon surgeries, I now have to retire from professional football. To get to play the sport I love brought many happy times during my life.

“I will always remember the memories I have made. They will live with me forever. From being told I was going to be on the bench against Chelsea, to making my debut against Wigan at the age of 16 for West Brom. Then getting to make my debut for Chelsea, the club I dreamed of playing for when I was a little boy. And I’ll never forget getting promoted to the Premier League with Huddersfield at Wembley.”

Injuries stop Brown fulfilling his potential

As Brown touches on, he has achieved a lot in his career, and to reach the level he did required a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice, so he deserves plenty of praise for being good enough to play in the top two divisions.

However, there will also be a feeling that he could have done so much more if he hadn't had such terrible luck with injury. They restricted the impact he could make in his career, and it’s a shame.

But, Brown has made his decision now, and he will now focus on the next chapter in his life, and it will be interesting to see if he remains involved in football in some capacity in the future.