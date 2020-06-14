Ex-Sheffield United, QPR and Leeds man shares timely tribute to an EFL legend

Paddy Kenny has shared a personal tribute to Neil Warnock on Twitter today, as the veteran manager looks to be nearing his return to the Championship.

The 71-year-old is one of English football’s most infamous characters. A winner of eight career promotions – three from the Championship with all of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City – Warnock has been out of work since November last year.

He stepped from his post at Cardiff after a disappointing start to the season, but now the 71-year-old is one of the front-runners to land the Birmingham City job when Pep Clotet leaves at the end of the season.

One man who followed Warnock throughout his career was ex-Sheffield United, QPR and Leeds goalkeeper Kenny. Now 42-years-old, Kenny has been retired since 2018, but took to Twitter this morning to share this heartfelt tribute to Warnock:

Can’t thank this man and legend enough for what he did for me throughout my career, signed me in 1998 for bury and signed me 5 times all the way till 2016 for rotherham #neilwarnock @buryfcofficial @SheffieldUnited @QPR @LUFC @rotherhamunited pic.twitter.com/S1OY1gyXGY — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) June 14, 2020

Warnock is of the old school, and he liked to stick with what he knew. Kenny was a goalkeeper he could trust. He signed him five times throughout his playing career and in both instances at United and QPR, he proved a promotion-winning stopper.

At Leeds, Kenny again proved his worth in the Championship by making 76 league appearances across two seasons, but Warnock himself didn’t succeed at the club – leaving in April 2013.

In the last years of his playing days, Kenny became more of a back-up keeper, an experienced head in Warnock’s dressing room who knew what to expect.

Kenny and Warnock have long gone hand-in-hand. In both United’s and QPR’s promotions, Kenny rose to the challenge and became cult heroes amongst both sets of supporters, much like the beloved – though in some cases hated – Warnock.