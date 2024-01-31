Highlights Huddersfield Town have parted ways with manager Darren Moore after a disappointing run of results, leaving them precariously close to relegation.

The hunt for the new Huddersfield Town boss is well underway after the Terriers parted company with Darren Moore on Monday.

The 49-year-old, who led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the Championship last season, replaced Neil Warnock in September at the John Smith's Stadium.

But having picked up just three wins in 23 matches in all competitions, Moore was relieved of his duties with the club sitting precariously above the relegation zone.

Ahead of their huge fixture at the bottom of the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday, academy manager Jon Worthington has been put in charge while the search for Moore’s successor takes place.

Huddersfield's CEO Jake Edwards has tasked the next manager with having a “big short-term impact, but also to fit with our longer-term strategy of building an attack-minded, progressive style of football over a number of seasons”.

The latest news on Huddersfield Town's next manager search

While the process is still within its infancy, a number of available candidates have been linked with a move to West Yorkshire.

The Lancashire Evening Post have reported that former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is currently the favourite to take over at Huddersfield.

Heckingbottom, who was relieved of his duties at Bramall Lane in early December, is the favourite to take over with the bookies - BetVictor price him at 4/6 for the vacancy.

He is followed by four managers to lose their jobs at Championship clubs this season - Michael Duff, John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Alex Neil, who was sacked by Stoke City in December. The other three were let go by Swansea City, Birmingham City and Millwall respectively.

Also, among the potential candidates listed are Portsmouth's John Mousinho, Gareth Ainsworth and Nigel Pearson.

Ambitious move for Paul Heckingbottom could be the perfect replacement for Darren Moore at Huddersfield Town

Heckingbottom has emerged as the early favourite, with the 46-year-old having only been out of work for a brief period after being sacked by Sheffield United in December.

The former Blades boss had a two-year spell at the Bramall Lane helm, missing out on promotion in the play-offs in his first season before going up automatically last term, with his side finishing the campaign on 91 points.

Heckingbottom was dismissed early last month following a 5-0 defeat to Burnley that left his side bottom of the Premier League table.

The 46-year-old has spent the majority of his managerial career to date in Yorkshire, having also taken charge of hometown club Barnsley as well as Leeds United, while he also had a spell at Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian in 2019.

Heckingbottom has said in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he is “more than ready” to return to management should the right opportunity present itself. He has a win rate of 40 per cent from 265 games in charge.

Paul Heckingbottom's managerial record as per Transfermarkt Club Games Wins Draws Losses PPM (Points per match) Barnsley 105 37 28 40 1.32 Leeds United 16 4 4 8 1.00 Hibernian 32 12 10 10 1.44 Sheffield United 98 48 18 32 1.65

The 46-year-old knows what it takes to get out of the Championship, but the task of keeping the Terriers in the division could be one he is willing to undertake.

His close affiliation with the area and his passionate character will galvanise the squad into believing they can remain in the league this season and kick on for the next.

Following on from their fixture with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, the Terriers face a tough run of fixtures, including away trips to Southampton and Watford, so their search for a manager needs to be conducted quickly before they find themselves playing catch up to the sides sitting above them.