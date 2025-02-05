Former Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset is set to sign for Bohemians FC after a trial with the Irish side.

The 28-year-old has been without a club after leaving VfL Bochum in January 2024, and it was reported last week that Mousset had been training with Bohemians.

That has gone well, with the attacker scoring in a friendly against Waterford, and it now seems he could be set for a longer link-up with Bohemians.

Bohemians set to sign Lys Mousset

That’s after reporter Pete O’Rourke revealed that the Frenchman has reached an agreement to make the move to the Dublin-based outfit.

“Former Sheffield United and Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset has agreed a deal to join League of Ireland side Bohemians after impressing during a training stint.”

Bohemians endured a miserable season last time out, as they came 8th in a ten-team league, so they have been keen to improve the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Lys Mousset Career Stats (Source: FotMob) Club Appearances Goals Le Havre 36 14 Bournemouth 71 5 Sheffield United 53 9 Salernitana (loan) 6 - VfL Bochum - - Nimes (loan) 11 1

Unlike leagues around Europe, the Irish top-flight starts in February, so if this move does go through, Mousset will be available for their opener against Shamrock Rovers on February 16.

Lys Mousset has failed to live up to expectations in his career so far

It’s quite remarkable that Mousset is now playing in Ireland when you consider that this was a player Sheffield United paid £10m for in 2019, and, at 28, he should now be at his peak.

It should be said that the forward has had terrible luck with injuries, which have obviously hindered his progress, but it also seems as though he didn’t always help himself.

Mousset’s professionalism was questioned by Bochum, and they suspended him from the club due to many issues that included time-keeping, and he ended up leaving without playing a game.

If your standards drop, you will quickly become forgotten about, and Mousset is now a long way from the Bundesliga and the Premier League, although it’s still good to see he clearly enjoys playing football.

From Sheffield United’s perspective, it will be a shame to see how his career has played out, as the club would’ve had high hopes for the attacker when they made him a then club-record signing.

Mousset made some big contributions in the memorable 2019/20 season, when Chris Wilder’s side defied the odds to finish in the top half, but he couldn’t replicate that moving forward.

In truth, that was the last time the former French U21 international played regular football, and he will hope to get back on the pitch consistently now with Bohemians.