Ex-ref sends advice to West Brom in bid to limit future red cards

Former referee Keith Hackett has suggested that West Bromwich Albion invite a referee to their training ground in a bid to help them put a limit on the amount of red cards they receive in the future.

Albion have received several reds so far this season with Jake Livermore picking up another one for his own collection earlier this month against Sheffield United.

Indeed, it’s always an issue when you go down to ten men and Albion, who are still trying to achieve promotion this season, will be eager to try and ensure they don’t get reduced in number anymore this campaign.

That in mind, then, Hackett has suggested that it might be wise for them to get a referee in and discuss a few things, whilst also saying that some players, potentially like Livermore, end up getting a reputation for reds and are then watched more closely than others:

“I think that referees do prepare,” he told West Brom News.

“Players all go on with an even hand when they enter the field of play, but you know full well that certain players do daft things and you keep an eye on them. If you gain a reputation, then believe me referees are aware of it.

“You do gain a reputation, and then the action of the referee is to prevent, so then a lot of referees get in that players’ zone and are prepared to shout, ‘careful’ or whatever.

“So, I think what this club needs to do, is to get a referee in and have a discussion around challenges using video, and say these are acceptable, and these are not.”

The Verdict

Whether Albion and Steve Bruce do decide to invite a referee to the training ground remains to be seen but if they do think it is worthwhile then surely there is no harm in it.

Livermore is now banned for four games which is obviously a setback for his side and the club will just hope they can avoid further suspensions between now and the end of the campaign.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Zoltan Gera (first time) Ferencvaros Standard Liege Besiktas Fulham