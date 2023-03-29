With nine games to go of their Championship season, Burnley look to be home and hosed as far as the promotion race goes.

The Clarets have been the dominant force in the second tier all season, losing just twice up to now away to both Watford and Sheffield United as they seek a return to the Premier League at the very first time of asking.

The rebuild undertaken by Vincent Kompany has been a successful one on more than one front, and in just a couple of weeks time their spot back in the top flight of English football could be confirmed.

That will no doubt be followed up by the league title, and whilst it's not essential there is one record that the club will have their eyes on and that is the most amount of points in a whole Championship season.

Currently, that record is set by Reading's history-making 2005-06 side which amassed 106 points on their way to the Premier League for the very first time, and with 37 matches played in the current campaign Burnley sit on 83.

That means 24 points out of 27 to play for are needed for the Lancashire outfit to break the current record - they can afford to only lose one match but would have to win all of the other eight.

Even though that will be an extremely tough task, one individual who is fearful of the Clarets is ex-Reading striker Leroy Lita, who played a big part in 2005-06 for the Royals by firing in 11 goals in the league.

"Burnley are scaring us now as they have got a chance of breaking the record," Lita told The Mirror, via the Reading Chronicle.

They have only lost two games all season haven't they,"

"We made 106 points. That team was a bunch of young, hungry players that wanted to get to the top.

"All were of similar age and the dressing room was by far the best I have seen.

"The determination, desire and hunger in that dressing room was unreal.

"To achieve that made sense because we had 15 to 20 players that were hungry to do well for themselves, and to get into the top level."

The Verdict

None of that Reading squad will want Burnley to get the required 24 points between now and the end of the season as they want to continue being history makers.

And when you look at the results from this season and the fixtures they have, you have to believe that the Clarets will fall a bit short of the tally.

There's no arguing that they are the dominant force in the Championship, and if they'd have just turned some of the draws earlier on in the season in matches they dominated to wins then it would be a much simpler task.

However, eight wins out of nine is asking a heck of a lot from Kompany and his squad, so you get the feeling that Lita and co will be still smiling and clinging on to the record come the end of May 8.