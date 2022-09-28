Ex-Reading FC player trains with club as he seeks Royals return

Jamaica international defender Michael Hector has returned to train with his former club Reading as he tries to earn a contract at the Royals, the Reading Chronicle have reported.

Hector has been a free agent since this summer when his deal at Fulham expired, and with no new contract offered at Craven Cottage, the 30-year-old was sent on his way to look for a new club.

He may now end up in familiar surroundings as Paul Ince casts his eyes on Hector with a view to potentially adding him to the 25-man Championship squad and he played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford last week.

The Royals are particularly short at the back even with the summer signing of Naby Sarr due to long-term injuries to both Liam Moore and Scott Dann, with Hector potentially being able to fill a void.

Picked up by Reading as a teenager from non-league Thurrock, Hector played 54 times in the league as a permanent player at the Berkshire outfit before being signed by Chelsea in 2015, although he returned to the Madejski Stadium on loan for the 2015-16 season and featured in 30 matches in all competitions.

The Verdict

With Reading playing a three at the back system and the fixtures coming thick and fast, one more defender could be a necessity if they are able to add that type of player.

And despite his lack of game-time for Fulham in recent years, Hector could be a really useful addition providing he is match-fit.

In his final two seasons at the Cottagers, Hector played just 15 matches, which means his match fitness is probably going to be pretty low if he’s given the opportunity to sign a contract with the Royals again.

It’s up to Hector to impress Ince though in the near future if he’s going to be offered the deal he wants, but if he doesn’t there should be other Championship and League One clubs looking at him with interest.