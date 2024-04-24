Ex-Rangers star Derek Ferguson has tipped the Scottish giants to sign Leicester City’s Harry Souttar this summer.

The centre-back has struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca, and has even been dropped out of the matchday squad in recent weeks.

The Australia international has been available and fit for most of the season, but has only featured three times in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

This has led to question marks over his future at the King Power Stadium, despite signing for the club just over 12 months ago in a deal worth a reported £15 million.

Souttar has a contract with Leicester until the summer of 2028, but could be sold at the end of the campaign due to his lack of playing time.

Harry Souttar tipped for Rangers move

Ferguson, who featured for Rangers from 1983 to 1990, has tipped Souttar to sign for Rangers in the summer.

He expressed his excitement at seeing the defender united with his brother John Souttar, who is currently a key part of the squad at Ibrox.

“That would be quite surreal. Thinking about it I would love that. That would be magic to see that,” said Ferguson, via Ibrox News.

“He’s about six foot six isn’t he, and I tell you what his brother’s played pretty well this season.

“It’s quite good to think that could be a partnership, that kind of excites me to be honest with you.

“I would love to see that.

“My God, that could have been like me partnering my brother in the middle of the park for Rangers.

“I know there’s a bit of an age gap there but I’d have loved something like that.

“It’s quite surreal but I would love to see that to be honest with you, aye, I’m all for that.”

Harry Souttar's Leicester game time

Harry Souttar - Leicester City league appearances and goals conceded (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals Conceded 2022-23 12 (11) 22 2023-24 3 (1) 2

Souttar featured 12 times for Leicester last season, having signed in January, but was unable to steer the club clear of relegation to the Championship.

Maresca’s arrival in the summer signalled his falling down the pecking order of the first team squad.

He has been displaced by the likes of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestergaard, with Conor Coady and even Callum Doyle also chosen at centre-back more frequently.

A move away from the Foxes in the summer window appears the likeliest outcome, as long as the Italian coach remains in charge at the King Power.

However, it remains to be seen whether Rangers could win the race to his signature.

Souttar’s star has rapidly fallen

Souttar was seen as one of the biggest talents in the Championship during his time at Stoke City.

He starred for Australia in the 2022 World Cup as the team reached the Last 16 unexpectedly, getting to play against top names like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

But he just hasn’t been able to convince Maresca that he is a suitable player for his style of play at Leicester.

A move away in the summer would be a smart decision, and Rangers should be seen as an appealing next destination all things considered.