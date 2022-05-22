Ex-Rangers player makes transfer claim involving Sunderland’s Ross Stewart

Former Rangers player Andy Halliday believes that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has earned himself a potential move to Ibrox this summer.

The 25-year-old striker has stepped up to the plate for the Black Cats this past season after playing second-fiddle to Charlie Wyke in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign following his arrival from Ross County in January 2021.

Following Wyke’s departure to Wigan Athletic, Stewart stepped into the talisman role at the Stadium of Light and ended up playing in all 49 matches for Sunderland in League One, scoring 26 goals.

The final one of those came in the play-off final at Wembley this past Saturday, where the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ netted the second goal to secure a 2-0 victory for the Black Cats – a goal which puts them in the Championship for 2022-23.

A month before the season ended, Stewart was being linked with multiple clubs this summer, including Europa League finalists Rangers, who could be in the market for a new striker this summer and are said to be keeping tabs on him, per the Northern Echo.

And Halliday, who played 107 league games for Rangers between 2015 and 2020, is of the belief that Stewart would be a good addition to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side should a deal be struck.

“People will be taking notice of Ross Stewart because of how well he’s done this season – I think his career has been fascinating,” Halliday told Grosvenor Sport.

“The success that Sunderland have had this season has been down to him and he deserves to be linked with clubs like Rangers.

“I don’t see any doubt whatsoever that he’s earned his move if a move does come along and I’m sure he’d be a good signing for anyone with the goal record he has.”

The Verdict

Stewart arrived at Sunderland with a half-decent scoring record north of the border, but he has taken it to another level this season with the Black Cats.

In fairness with the creative talents surrounding him in Alex Neil’s side, a lot of chances are put on his plate, but you still have to take them, and that’s what Stewart has done – 26 times to be exact.

Naturally, the Scot will be linked with clubs due to his scoring record, but the Championship outfits who were after him now will probably be priced out and it will be seen as a sideways step due to Sunderland’s promotion.

Rangers though could be head-turning for Stewart – he’s at a big club already though and he could make himself an even bigger hero at the Stadium of Light if he helps the club back to the Premier League.