Ex-Rangers player delivers Michael Beale verdict as managerial approach set to be made

Queens Park Rangers head coach Michael Beale would be a fantastic fit for the vacancy at Scottish giants Rangers.

That is the opinion of a man who has played for both clubs in the form of Clint Hill, who has issued his own verdict on the 42-year-old’s potential switch from Loftus Road to Ibrox.

Despite various names being in the frame, it is Beale who is now the top contender to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Gers dugout.

Sky Sports have reported that the Rangers hierarchy are expected to make an official approach to QPR for Beale’s services, and with previous claims that he would be keen on the role north of the border, things could move very quickly.

Beale did turn down the vacancy at Wolves just one month ago, but the pull of Rangers, who he worked for between 2018 and 2021 as an assistant to Steven Gerrard, where they won the Scottish Premiership title in their final full season, could be hard to say no to.

And Hill, who played for Rangers for one season, scoring six times in 32 outings in the 2016-17 campaign, thinks that Beale could be the ideal candidate when it comes to the next Rangers head coach.

“Beale’s done a very reasonable job there, and if you are a QPR fan you will be gutted if he does go,” Hill told The Sun.

“There have been all sorts of rumours going about with regards to the release fee and whether QPR will be happy with that.

“They will be sorry to lose him, that’s for sure. It’s not ideal because they have had Wolves banging on the door a couple of weeks ago.

“They probably thought they had kept him, but now a bigger club has come knocking.

“Beale must like the Rangers squad and the players who are available to him.

“I know they have added a couple in, but the core of what he worked with before is still there so he must like to work with them.

“I have seen bits and pieces of QPR playing this season. They are very attacking, very possession-based.

“It suited the players that he had there.

“Going to Rangers he has to find a way to win. If you win you’ll be successful.

“So if he does go there, and it’s all signed and delivered, then it will be a really great opportunity for him.”

The Verdict

If Rangers are looking to make an approach for Beale, then you can expect him to be their first choice.

There has been mixed views on Beale’s potential switch to Ibrox, with some believing he is a good fit and others not making much sense of it due to his stance on being loyal to QPR just a number of weeks ago.

But when it’s all said and done, Beale does have ties to Rangers and that is why the allure of Glasgow could be one that he cannot say no to.

Ultimately, if he does move on then it will be seen that his move to QPR was used as a stepping stone – we will know more in the coming days though.