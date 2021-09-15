Ex-Rangers man delivers verdict on potential transfer swoop for Millwall man

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton believes a move for Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace would make a lot of sense after the Gers were linked with his signature last week.

Wallace has been the Lions’ star performer for a number of years, and in the last two Championship seasons alone he’s scored 21 times and assisted a further 18 goals.

The 27-year-old has started the current campaign in red-hot form for Gary Rowett’s side, adding two assists to his three goals and it’s understandably led to a lot of transfer interest.

Football League World’s sources revealed last week that a whole host of Premier League teams – Newcastle, Burnley and West Ham to name a few – as well as both Rangers and Celtic north of the border were tracking Wallace in the run-up to the January transfer window.

It is especially significant for the Scottish clubs due to the fact that Wallace is yet to sign a new deal at The Den and the current contract expires next summer – meaning Steven Gerrard and Ange Postecoglou can both approach Wallace on a pre-contract arrangement in January should the situation stay the same.

Speaking on a potential Rangers deal for the attacking midfielder, Hutton told Football Insider: “He’s always been a standout player at Millwall.

“He’s been one of the best players in the Championship this season.

“It makes really good sense – especially financially.

“Rangers will want to enhance their squad; they need players that can lighten the load for the current squad.

“The likes of Rangers and Celtic play a lot of games in a season, so they need a healthy squad.

“Bringing in players who can make the eleven even better will only help you.”

The Verdict

Millwall fans will be worrying about Wallace’s contract situation – especially when he spoke on the issue last week and said he’s left it in the hands of his agents.

Even though he wants to get the Lions promoted to the Premier League, it seems like a tough ask for a club on their budget and that may be playing on Wallace’s mind as January gets closer.

If the contract issue isn’t solved by then, then it’s reasonable to suggest that he could be looking for a move and Millwall could look to cash in.

However they’d be powerless to stop a club like Rangers from agreeing a free transfer for the following summer and that particular move could be a real head-turner at this stage in his career.