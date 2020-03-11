Ex-QPR star gives verdict on club’s top-six credentials after resurgent form

Queens Park Rangers have become dark horse for a play-off spot come May.

Mark Warburton has guided his QPR side to a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship, and going into their weekend fixture at home to bottom-club Barnsley, they sit just six points outside the top-six.

A fine 3-1 win at Preston North End last weekend helped close that gap – QPR came from a goal behind and with ten-men to seal their first away win of 2020.

Speaking in the QPR podcast ‘The Loftcast’, ex-player and still-favourite Andy Sinton gave his views on a top-six finish, and he believes it’s not beyond the realms of possibility:

“There’s still nine games to go, I’d love us to finish with a real flourish, get a stack of points and finish as high as we can.

“We’re six or seven points away (from the play-offs) and you never know. We’ve had a couple of seasons recently where it’s just petered out and everything sort of finishes on a damp squib, if you like.

“I don’t think that’ll happen with Mark and the boys that he’s got out there. I think they’ll go out there and try to get as many points as they can, win as many games and score as many goals as they can.

“It’s all to play for but credit to them all this season, they’ve done well.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-QPR right-back? Michael Mancienne Mauricio Isla Darnell Furlong Matthew Connolly

At times this season, Warburton has been lamented by fans. But now as he seemingly steers QPR towards another season of Championship football, possibly even more, the ex-Brentford boss has quickly garnered praise, and fans think they have a lot to look forward to in the coming seasons.

The verdict

QPR, like a host of teams in the mid-table region, have a very real chance of snatching a late spot in the top-six this season. There’s plenty of teams competing but if QPR maintain their current form and take advantage of some kind fixtures, then who knows where they could end up.