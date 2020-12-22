Ex-QPR pro reveals relegation fears for Hoops

Kevin Gallen has admitted that he fears for Queens Park Rangers’ safety at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship, following on from another frustrating result at Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend.

The Hoops were on course to earn a much needed three points against the Chairboys on Saturday afternoon but, in a dramatic late development that rather summed up their season so far, Wycombe equalised to share the spoils.

Indeed, it leaves the R’s just four points above the dropzone with promotion-chasing Swansea City up next at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium and Gallen admits he is worried at the moment.

Quoted by West London Sport, he said when asked if they were good enough to avoid the drop:

“Not currently, the way they’re playing. They’re not picking up enough points.

“If you carry on with that form [0 wins in 7] you’re going to get relegated.

“The way we played against Wycombe, we’re not going to pick up enough points because Wycombe, I have to say, are a League One team and I couldn’t say they have one player that could get into QPR’s team.”

The Verdict

The Hoops have shown plenty of decent stuff this season but have not got the results to go along with that and poor moments have cost them with late goals.

Indeed, it’s a results business at the end of the day and the table is not making for good reading at the moment, with two tough games against Swansea and Norwich up next.

It would be typical QPR to get something out of the two games and, in fairness, Mark Warburton might feel he has to if he is to remain in charge heading into 2021.