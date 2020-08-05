Ex-QPR man Hogan Ephraim aims digs at Brentford after play-off final defeat

Former QPR winger Hogan Ephraim has aimed digs at Brentford after Thomas Frank’s side were beaten in last night’s play-off final and fell short of Premier League promotion.

The Bees faced west London rivals Fulham at Wembley last night with a place in the English top-flight on the line.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock in normal time but Joe Bryan proved the Cottagers’ extra-time hero, scoring twice – including a smart free-kick – to send them to the Premier League.

That means that Brentford’s pursuit of promotion to the top flight continues and they face another season in the Championship.

Ephraim, who made more than 100 appearances for the Bees other west London rivals QPR, took to Twitter after the game yesterday to aim digs after the game had finished.

Has any team ever bottled getting promoted to the prem, twice in a matter of weeks? Last game of the season and then playoff final…..genuine question 🧐🤷‍♂️ — Hogan Ephraim (@HoganEphraim) August 4, 2020

He justified his comments soon after, suggesting that they were a result of all the talk coming out of Brentford.

Because they been talking like they’re the real deal….unless I been asleep for 32 years, they defo have no reason to talk like that https://t.co/8RgsUCKxQy — Hogan Ephraim (@HoganEphraim) August 4, 2020

Frank’s side have not kept their self-confidence quiet this season – as Emiliano Marcondes pre-match claim about Fulham fearing Brentford exemplifies.

The summer could be about to get more frustrating still for the Bees as the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins have been linked with Premier League moves previously and may now have their heads easily turned.

The Verdict

Given his QPR links, it is no real surprise to see Ephraim aiming digs at Brentford after their play-off final defeat last night.

The Bees have played some fantastic football this season but it’s hard to argue with the former winger’s suggestion that they’ve squandered a number of opportunities for promotion over the last month.

This could be a difficult defeat to get past, particularly with some potential summer exits.