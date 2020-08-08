Ex-QPR man fires shots at Brentford with ‘tinpot’ tweet

Ex-Queens Park Rangers man Gino Padula has outed Brentford on Twitter, much to the delight of the R’s fans.

Padula, now 44, spent three years at Loftus Road. He was signed by Ian Holloway in 2002 and would go on to make over 100 appearances for the club, becoming a cult icon in the process.

Now as Brentford look set for a prolonged period of Championship football, missing out on promotion to the Premier League and subsequently seeing their star players liked with moves away, QPR fans are warming to the rivalry.

Padula had his say on QPR’s London rivals last night, with this tweet:

I remember playing against Brentford and they were very small and very annoying, like you say ‘tinpot’ — Gino Padula (@Ginopadula3) August 7, 2020

QPR managed a 13th-place finish this season, in what was Mark Warburton’s first at the club. They’d restarted poorly but went unbeaten in their last three, claiming a mid-table finish in the end.

Brentford however, they were unstoppable after the restart. But right at the last they choked, missing the opportunity for automatic promotion and then falling short to Fulham in the play-off final.

They’ll be adorning their new stadium with Championship football then, but it looks like they’ll be doing so without star players Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, who are said to be nearing a double move to Aston Villa.

The verdict

The Brentford-QPR rivalry has never been a hateful one, with fans of either side being able to banter in good gesture. Brentford though will be hoping that they can make it to the start of next season with enough of a squad left to challenge for promotion again.

They’ll need to use the inevitable Benrahma-Watkins fees wisely in the market if they’re to be contenders again next season.