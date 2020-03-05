Ex-QPR favourite lands overseas role

Ex-Queens Park Rangers player and coach, Marc Bircham, has been named technical director of the Bahamas Football Association.

Bircham, 41, made over 200 appearances for the R’s between 2002 and 2007. He hung up his boots in 2009 before pursuing a career in coaching with the West London club – he was even named caretaker boss for a brief spell in 2009.

Having departed QPR in 2014, Bircham landed a job as Millwall’s assistant manager for a season, before occupying the same role in the MLS with Chicago Fire and then Arizona United.

He then returned to QPR in 2016 as first-team coach, and held that post up until 2018. Today though, Bircham will begin a new challenge in the Bahamas where he’ll have a number of tasks.

Bircham will be in charge of the men’s, women’s and youth teams in the Caribbean country, as well as being tasked with setting up a centre of excellence on the island.

It’s an exciting opportunity for a player who was a fan favourite at QPR, both on and off the pitch. A lot of smaller nations are emphasising their footballing infrastructure because it’s both a means of sports and fitness, and of increasing revenue streams.

He’s an experience head and his previous work on the pitch and in the backroom will bode well for him in this new challenge.

The verdict

QPR fans will wish Bircham well in his new role. He’s long been a reliable and trusted servant to the club, and it’ll be exciting to see how he’ll fare in this new role.