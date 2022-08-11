Ex-QPR defender closing in on transfer move having rejected EFL clubs

Former QPR player Yoann Barbet has lined up his next career move following his departure from the London club.

According to Football Insider, the defender has agreed a move to France to join Bordeaux.

The 29-year old’s contract expired with the Championship club at the end of last season having made 41 league appearances for Mark Warburton’s side in that campaign.

The centre back had become an important player at Loftus Road during his three year stint with the club, playing 114 times in the league as the team earned 13th, 9th and 11th place finishes.

Barbet had offers from other EFL clubs to make a move this summer but turned them down in favour of a move back to his native France.

That has ended his seven year stay in English football, having also played for Brentford from 2015 to 2019.

Bordeaux suffered relegation from Ligue 1 last season, finishing one point outside of the relegation play-off place and five points from safety.

It has been a difficult couple of years for the club due to financial concerns, but the team has earned four points from their opening two league games of the new term.

The Verdict

Making the move back to France makes a lot of sense for Barbet, having spent a long time in English football.

He carved out a successful career at QPR, proving to be an important figure during his three years at the club.

The player also made his start at senior level through the Bordeaux academy so it makes a lot of sense that he would favour a return to the club over a move to another EFL club.

His aims now will be to help the club return to the top flight of French football after a difficult period for the team.