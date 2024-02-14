Highlights Leeds United is predicted to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, potentially at the expense of Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Ex-QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth believes Leeds United will join Leicester City in securing automatic promotion this season, at Ipswich Town and Southampton's expense.

The Championship automatic promotion race is to be one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 32 44 78 2 Leeds United 32 33 66 3 Southampton 31 23 64 4 Ipswich Town 30 15 60

Another long away trip came for Leeds in the form of Swansea City, having already beaten them convincingly at Elland Road during the first half of the campaign. The Whites recorded their biggest away win of the season to give Leeds three points at a crucial time.

Daniel Farke's side have won nine of ten games in all competitions in 2024, including seven consecutive league wins, following a difficult spell during the festive period.

Ipswich have also dropped off the pace in recent weeks, allowing Southampton the opportunity to steal a march on second place. However, Russell Martin's side lost for the first time since September 23rd as Bristol City secured a 3-1 win to end Saints' club-record 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

They have a game in hand on Leeds, but the Saints relinquished their grip on second place for the time being, and Leeds continue to go from strength to strength.

Upcoming fixtures could be defining, with Ipswich facing five teams in the bottom half in their next run, meanwhile Southampton face the likes of West Brom, Hull City, Preston, and Sunderland in their coming games.

The question of who will secure what looks like one place in second out of the three sides will likely be asked many times between now and the end of the season, and various pundits have already begun to have their say.

Automatic promotion prediction made

The likes of Gareth Ainsworth and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk appeared on Sky Sports' soccer special panel to cover Tuesday night’s EFL and Champions League games, in which they were questioned on who they thought would join Leicester in securing a place in the Premier League.

Sweetman-Kirk believes Southampton will secure the final spot, but Ainsworth isn't so sure, having been beaten by the Whites when manager of QPR earlier this season.

He said: “We were speaking before and a couple of guys [on the panel] fancy Southampton with the run they have been on.

"I think Leeds are such a good side. I do think they are such a good side.

“If they can keep Summerville in the form he is on, then he is this player that teams have had in the past where you say ‘that player got them promoted, that player was the one’. Summerville has done that.

“I will put my neck on the line and say Leeds will just pip it.”

Leeds should be favourites ahead of Southampton and Ipswich

That prediction was made prior to the games being played last night, and it would be interesting to see if any opinions swayed with the rest of the pundits in the studio.

Destiny is now in Leeds' hands, as they face the Saints on the final game of the season at Elland Road.

Although Ipswich have games in hand and a kinder end to the season in terms of their fixtures, Leeds appear to be the team to beat in terms of momentum and the quality of their performances on a consistent basis at the moment.